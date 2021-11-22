      Weather Alert

Four Iowans plead guilty in small business loan fraud scheme

Nov 22, 2021 @ 6:08am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four Iowans have pleaded guilty to participating in a loan fraud scheme involving small businesses.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that three former executives of Valley Bank in Moline, Illinois, and the president of Vital Financial Services fraudulently obtained loan guarantees from the Small Business Administration on behalf of Valley Bank borrowers. 

The defendants knew the loans did not meet SBA’s requirements for the loan guarantees. 

The defendants are Susan McLaughlin of Bettendorf; Michael Slater, of Clive; 43-year-old Andrew Erpelding and 70-year-old Larry Henson, both of Davenport. 

In all, the defendants successfully obtained guarantees on more than $9 million in loans and caused the SBA to lose more than $4.5 million.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City School Board votes unanimously to do away with Mohawks as mascot, nickname
Suspended sentence for Mason City man accused of apartment break-in
Mason City man pleads not guilty to drug, gun charges
Plea change hearing set for Klemme man accused of Clear Lake burglary
Mason City Schools superintendent says he's retiring at the end of the school year
Connect With Us