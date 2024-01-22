Four Bil Baird “Sound of Music” puppets at MacNider Art Museum get restoration

MASON CITY — The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum says they’ve been able to restore four of Bil Baird’s puppets used in the movie “The Sound of Music” after recent grants.

The museum says it received two grants from the Chautauqua Circuit #889 Questers chapter of the Iowa Questers. The museum says they received $10,420 to send the “Female Goat”, “Goat Herder”, “Prince” and the “Male Goat” puppets to the Midwest Art Conservation Center where they were cleaned, stabilized and small repairs were made.

Baird’s family donated them to the museum in the 1980s.