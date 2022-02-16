      Weather Alert

Foundation of Belmond native gifts $70M to UI — largest ever — for hospital

Feb 16, 2022 @ 5:45am

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The foundation of the late Des Moines businessman and philanthropist, and Belmond native, Richard Jacobson, has announced a $70 million gift to the University of Iowa for a new hospital to be built across from Kinnick Stadium. The donation is the largest in the university’s 175-year history. 

The Richard O. Jacobson Foundation announced the gift Tuesday to go toward the new University o Iowa Hospitals & Clinics patient care tower. The hospital will bear Jacobson’s name, pending approval from Iowa’s Board of Regents. 

The new facility will feature single inpatient rooms, state-of-the-art operating rooms and intensive care unit beds in an effort to address capacity issues, rising health care demands and aging facilities. 

