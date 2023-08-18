Fort Dodge mother reached plea agreement in death of her child

FORT DODGE — A Fort Dodge mother charged with first-degree murder in the death of her infant daughter has followed the baby’s father and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Taylor Blaha pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her infant daughter last November. Following the plea, Blaha requested that she be sentenced immediately, and she was sentenced to 50 years in prison. She must serve 70 percent of that sentence.

Blaha’s plea follows a plea deal that the baby’s father, Brandon Thoma made last month. He will be sentenced on September 1st for child endangerment causing injury or death and the abuse of a corpse.