Fort Dodge man who sold meth in Mason City sentenced to 24 years in prison
MASON CITY — A Fort Dodge man who pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Mason City has been sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Demetrius Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of firearms by a prohibited person.
As part of a plea agreement, Johnson admitted to distributing meth from the fall of 2017 to August of last year. In December 2019, he sold meth on two separate occasions in Mason City. In January 2018, law enforcement searched Johnson’s Mason City storage locker and apartment where they seized meth, large quantities of marijuana, and three handguns, one of which was loaded.
Johnston moved to Fort Dodge where he was hiding from law enforcement pending parole violations. On August 1st of last year, he was found in Fort Dodge, where a search of the residence found about four-and-a-half pounds of pure meth as well as another handgun.
US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Johnson this week to 292 months in prison for the meth distribution charge and 120 months on the firearms charge. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term.