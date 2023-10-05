KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Fort Dodge man accused of killing his father

October 5, 2023 11:29AM CDT
Share
Fort Dodge man accused of killing his father

FORT DODGE — A Fort Dodge man is charged in the murder of his father.

Fort Dodge Police say 20-year-old Olnario Rodriguez-Ruffridge faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 44-year-old Jason Ruffridge of Fort Dodge.

On Sunday night, Webster County Dispatch received a call of someone being shot in the 200 Blk. 3rd Ave. N.W. When officers arrived on scene, they located one unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds. That man, now identified as Jason Ruffridge, was found dead at the scene.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 13th in Fort Dodge.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman injured after car struck by train, authorities say she drove around crossing gate
2

Two teens arrested on terrorism, weapon possession charges in Mason City
3

Mason City man accused of attempted murder in southwest Iowa stabbing
4

Iowa districts eye shift to four-day school week
5

Dryer fire damages Mason City home