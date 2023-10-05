Fort Dodge man accused of killing his father

FORT DODGE — A Fort Dodge man is charged in the murder of his father.

Fort Dodge Police say 20-year-old Olnario Rodriguez-Ruffridge faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 44-year-old Jason Ruffridge of Fort Dodge.

On Sunday night, Webster County Dispatch received a call of someone being shot in the 200 Blk. 3rd Ave. N.W. When officers arrived on scene, they located one unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds. That man, now identified as Jason Ruffridge, was found dead at the scene.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 13th in Fort Dodge.