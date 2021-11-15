Fort Dodge man accused of hitting Wright County deputy with car sentenced to 15 years in prison
EAGLE GROVE — A Fort Dodge man who hit a Wright County deputy with the deputy’s patrol vehicle last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
32-year-old Sean McMillan was pulled over as part of a traffic stop on the afternoon of September 15th of last year on State Highway 17 at 10th Street Northwest in Eagle Grove after a deputy believed the vehicle was a suspect vehicle from a disturbance call in Goldfield. McMillan was arrested, handcuffed, and placed in the front seat of the deputy’s vehicle.
While the deputy was dealing with a passenger in the suspect vehicle, McMillan jumped the console of the squad car, drove at and hit the deputy, with the officer firing one round at McMillan. McMillan abandoned the vehicle a short distance later and fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later without incident. The deputy was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.
McMillan was originally charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree robbery and escape from custody. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer, a Class D felony, as well as second-degree robbery, a Class C felony.
District Judge James Drew on Friday sentenced McMillan to five years on the assault charge and ten years on the robbery charge, with the sentences to be served consecutively.