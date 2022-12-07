KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Fort Dodge investigators still looking for body of newborn baby

December 7, 2022 11:18AM CST
Share
Fort Dodge investigators still looking for body of newborn baby

FORT DODGE — The search continues for the body of a newborn baby at the center of a Fort Dodge homicide investigation.

According to Fort Dodge, police captain Dennis Quinn, officers from the Fort Dodge Police Department, and the Webster County Sheriff’s reserves were joined by the FBI over the weekend in the search of the child’s body. The investigation began before Thanksgiving after the Webster County telecommunication center received information indicating that a female had given birth to a child at home and that the body was moved to another location.

Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to the discovery of the child’s body.
The names of the people at the center of the homicide investigation have not been officially released at this time as no charges have yet been filed.

For the latest

Trending

1

One taken to hospital after shooting altercation in Mason City Monday night
2

Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
3

One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center
4

MercyOne North Iowa announces restrictions due to rise in RSV cases
5

Mason City man sentenced to 45 years in prison on sexual abuse charges