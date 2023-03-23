Former West Hancock teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

BRITT — A former West Hancock teacher has been arrested after an investigation into possible sexual misconduct with a student.

The Britt Police Department in a written statement says on June 17th, they responded to the report of a possible inappropriate relationship between a former teacher and a minor student.

The department says after completing its investigation, they issued a warrant for Steve Heston, who was booked into the Winnebago County Jail this morning on charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee and enticing a minor, both Class D felonies.

Britt police say they were assisted in their investigation by the Hancock County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Kanawha Police Department, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force.