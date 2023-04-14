Former West Hancock teach pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation

BRITT — A former West Hancock teacher charged with sexual exploitation has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint accuses 44-year-old Steve Heston of engaging in a pattern, practice or scheme of sexual conduct with a minor that he had direct supervisory authority of as a student throughout the 2020 and 2021 school year. The complaint also says he committed the act of enticing a minor through communication including in-person, through the internet, as well as with school technology.

Heston on Thursday filed written pleas of not guilty to one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee and one count of enticing a minor under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, both Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Heston’s trial is scheduled to start on May 31st in Hancock County District Court.