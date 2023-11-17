Former therapist at State Training School for Boys in Eldora arrested

ELDORA — A 38-year-old former state employee and therapist who worked at the State Training School for Boys in Eldora has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.

Sarah Jean Perry was charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist within one year of service and for sexual misconduct with an offender. The Eldora Police Department was made aware of sexual misconduct allegations against Perry at the end of last month.

The investigation began after a resident was found with a vape pen at the school. The resident told staff it came from a therapist at the school who was also providing the contraband to as many as seven residents she was engaging in sexual acts with. Perry was placed on administrative leave when the student made the accusation and she was later fired. The Boys State Training School is a residential facility for teenage boys. It provides a variety of services, including psychiatric counseling.