      Weather Alert

Former staff claims Iowa center exploited disabled patients

Feb 12, 2020 @ 6:05am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two doctors and other former employees of an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities have filed a federal lawsuit against a state agency and several officials alleging a conspiracy to silence complaints about sexual arousal research they claim exploited fragile and dependent residents.

The allegations center on the former superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center who was fired in December. The lawsuit claims he conducted medical experimentation.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by two former Glenwood doctors and other former employees. They allege violations of civil rights and whistleblower laws, wrongful termination and interference with a doctor-patient relationship.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved