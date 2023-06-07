Former Stacyville nursing home administrator sentenced to probation for theft from facility

STACYVILLE — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for the former administrator of a Mitchell County nursing home accused of stealing money from the facility.

39-year-old Liza Klimesh of Cresco was accused of misappropriating funds from the Stacyville Nursing Home between May 5th and July 20th of last year. Klimesh was accused of making unauthorized purchases with the nursing home’s checking, debit and credit card accounts for personal gain totalling over $13,200. The complaint said Klimesh used the money from the nursing home’s checking account to pay for her utility bill, vehicle insurance, attorney fees, jewelry, clothing and pet supplies.

Klimesh was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, as well as unauthorized use of a credit card, a Class D felony. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Klimesh recently pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony.

Klimesh on Tuesday was sentenced to one year probation and pay a civil penalty of $1025.