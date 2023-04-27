Former Stacyville nursing home administrator pleads guilty to stealing money

STACYVILLE — A Cresco woman accused of stealing money from a Mitchell County nursing home while working as its administrator has pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

A criminal complaint states that between May 5th and July 20th of last year, 39-year-old Liza Klimesh misappropriated funds from the Stacyville Nursing Home. Klimesh is accused of making unauthorized purchases with the nursing home’s checking, debit and credit card accounts for personal gain totalling over $13,200.

The complaint says Klimesh used the money from the nursing home’s checking account to pay for her utility bill, vehicle insurance, attorney fees, jewelry, clothing and pet supplies.

Klimesh was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, as well as unauthorized use of a credit card, a Class D felony.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Klimesh this week filed a written plea of guilty to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 23rd.