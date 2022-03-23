      Weather Alert

Former Secretary Of State Madeleine Albright Has Died

Mar 23, 2022 @ 1:40pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 85.President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

