      Weather Alert

Former Raiders Star Daryle Lamonica Dies

Apr 21, 2022 @ 2:28pm

FRESNO, Cali. – Former AFL Player of the Year Daryle Lamonica has died at age 80.

The Fresno County Sherriff’s said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning.

The death is considered to be from natural causes.

Lamonica was a star with the Oakland Raiders starting in the late 1960s and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1967.

Lamonica was a two-time All-Pro and holds the Raiders single-season record with 34 TD passes in 1969.

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake man originally charged with kidnapping pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced to jail time
Longtime Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Grandon dead
Iowa Property Tax Credit Claims forms now available
Kanawha cleans up after storm
Initial count now shows eight tornadoes Tuesday in Iowa
Connect With Us