Former President Trump’s Lawyers Call For Dismissal Of Classified Documents Case, Citing Presidential Immunity

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for President, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump and his aides are bracing for a potential indictment in the classified documents investigation as prosecutors handling the probe were spotted at a Miami courthouse where a grand jury has been hearing from witnesses. Trump's lawyers have been told that he is a target of the investigation, the clearest indication yet that criminal charges could be coming soon, according to one person familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is urging a federal judge in Florida to dismiss the criminal case charging him with illegally retaining classified documents.

Trump’s lawyers claim in part that presidential immunity protects him from prosecution — an argument they have already submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court in his election interference case.

Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.

The case is currently set for trial on May 20, but that date could be pushed back.