KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Former President Trump Valet Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guity In Classified Documents Case

July 6, 2023 1:11PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has entered a not guilty plea to charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities.

He also hired a new Florida-based lawyer to represent him as the case moves forward.

Nauta was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents.

Nauta hired Sasha Dadan, a criminal defense attorney and former public defender whose main law office is in Fort Pierce, where the judge who would be handling the trial is based.

For the latest

Trending

1

Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car
2

Two Minnesotans dead after two-vehicle accident on US Highway 18 near Floyd
3

BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
4

Forest City police investigate mountain lion report
5

Jury selection scheduled to start today in Mason City man's kidnapping trial