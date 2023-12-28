Former President Trump To Be Included On 2024 Colorado Primary Ballot Following GOP Appeal To Supreme Court

Colorado – Former President Donald Trump will be included on the 2024 Colorado primary ballot after the Colorado GOP filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeal followed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove Trump from the primary ballot, citing his alleged engagement in insurrection, which, according to the Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, disqualified him under the Constitution.

In response to the GOP appeal, Secretary of State Griswold announced that Trump would be included on the primary ballot by the January 5 certification deadline unless the U.S. Supreme Court affirms the lower court’s ruling or declines to take up the case.

The situation presents a unique challenge for the U.S. Supreme Court, given the conflicting rulings between Colorado and Michigan on Trump’s eligibility for the primary ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court has stayed its ruling until January 4 to allow time for an appeal.

With Super Tuesday scheduled for March 5, the U.S. Supreme Court faces a time-sensitive decision. Secretary of State Griswold noted that the January 20 deadline for sending out primary ballots to military voters and the February 12 commencement of mailing ballots to voters adds complexity to the situation. The first day of primary voting is scheduled for February 26.

The Colorado Supreme Court initially ruled, in a 4-3 vote on December 19, that Trump is ineligible to appear on the primary ballot based on the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The court stayed the ruling until January 4, pending any appeal. Attorneys for the state Republican party have argued that the exclusion of President Trump from the ballot infringes on the First Amendment rights of political parties and the people’s right to choose their elected officials.

Fox News Digital has sought comment from the Colorado GOP, but their response remains pending. The outcome of this legal battle is poised to set a precedent for the country, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision expected before the political time constraints of Super Tuesday.