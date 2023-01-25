KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Former President Donald Trump Is Reinstated To Facebook After 2-Year Ban

January 25, 2023 4:35PM CST
SAN JOSE, Ca. (AP) –  Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.

Trump’s spokesperson did no immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company.

