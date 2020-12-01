Former Osage legislator Byrnes appointed to Iowa Utilities Board
OSAGE — A former north-central Iowa state legislator has been appointed to the Iowa Utilities Board.
Josh Byrnes currently is the general manager of Osage Municipal Utilities. Governor Kim Reynolds appointed Byrnes on Monday to replace Nick Wagner, who had served in that role since 2013 and departed the board in July.
Byrnes previously served six years in the Iowa House which included a stint as the House Transportation Committee chairman. He was appointed by Reynolds to serve on the State Board of Education and he served on the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities Board of Directors.
Byrnes’ nomination is subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.