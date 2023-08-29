KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Former north-central Iowa man gets probation after pleading guilty to theft from Northwood-area hotel

August 29, 2023 11:55AM CDT
NORTHWOOD — A former north-central Iowa man has received probation after defrauding a Northwood-area hotel.

A criminal complaint accused 31-year-old Reginald Jones, who currently lives in Richfield Minnesota, of stealing rewards points from the Holiday Inn Express and Suites over a two-month period in 2022 that he did not earn. The points equaled out to a dollar amount of $2917. The manager gave Jones a month to repay what was taken but no attempts were made to repay it.

Jones was charged with second-degree theft, a charge he pleaded guilty to earlier this month as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. In exchange, prosecutors recommended a suspended five-year prison sentence and two years probation.

District Associate Judge Elizabeth Batey agreed with that recommendation during a sentencing hearing in Worth County District Court on Monday. 

