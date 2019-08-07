Former NIACC student accused of sexual abuse pleads guilty to lesser charge
MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment on a lesser charge for a former North Iowa Area Community College student accused of sexual abuse two years ago.
20-year-old Rugde Hyppolite of Naples Florida was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he committed an unwanted sexual act on a woman late on the night of October 1st 2017 on the NIACC campus.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors amended the charge to first-degree harassment in exchange for a guilty plea.
District Judge Rustin Davenport on Monday issued a deferred judgment, sentencing Hyppolite for up to two years probation and a $625 civil penalty which was suspended.