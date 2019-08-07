      Weather Alert

Former NIACC student accused of sexual abuse pleads guilty to lesser charge

Aug 7, 2019 @ 10:19am

MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment on a lesser charge for a former North Iowa Area Community College student accused of sexual abuse two years ago.

20-year-old Rugde Hyppolite of Naples Florida was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he committed an unwanted sexual act on a woman late on the night of October 1st 2017 on the NIACC campus.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors amended the charge to first-degree harassment in exchange for a guilty plea.

District Judge Rustin Davenport on Monday issued a deferred judgment, sentencing Hyppolite for up to two years probation and a $625 civil penalty which was suspended.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
Minnesota man faces drug charges after Worth County traffic stop
Five "place making" frames being placed throughout Mason City