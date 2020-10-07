Former Mason City woman convicted of 1993 killing gets work release
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – A former Mason City woman convicted of a 1993 stabbing death when she was a teenager has been granted work release.
42-year-old Ruthann Veal was granted the transitional status Tuesday following an interview with a three-member panel of the Iowa Board of Parole. The board’s vice chairman Andrew Boettger said that the Iowa Department of Corrections recommended the move.
Veal was a 14-year-old runaway from Mason City when she was charged as an adult in the 1993 killing of 66-year-old Catherine Haynes of Waterloo. Police said Haynes had been stabbed to death in her home and her credit cards stolen. A jury found Veal guilty two years later and she was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The U.S. Supreme Court later ruled that such sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional. In response to that ruling, Veal was resentenced in 2013 to life with the possibility of parole.
It was not immediately clear when Veal’s transition would take place or where she would be serving work release.