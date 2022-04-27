      Weather Alert

Former Mason City restaurant manager pleads not guilty to stealing money from the business

Apr 27, 2022 @ 11:38am

MASON CITY — The former general manager of a Mason City restaurant accused of stealing money from the business has pleaded not guilty.

37-year-old Ryan Alitz was arrested on March 16th and charged with first-degree theft. A criminal complaint says Alitz is accused of stealing more than $15,000 while working at Papa Murphy’s Pizza between July and December of last year. The complaint says Alitz failed to make multiple bank deposits into the business’ account.

Alitz filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. His trial is scheduled to start on June 14th. If convicted of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, he’d face up to 10 years in prison.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City woman dead after accident in rural Cerro Gordo County
For fourth time in month, gunfire incident being investigated in Mason City
One of two Mason City men charged in alleged roles in Cedar Falls shootout that left one dead to plead guilty
DNR fines Mason City truck wash business for illegal wastewater discharges into Chelsea Creek
Mason City School Board approves cutting three first-year teachers due to lower enrollment
Connect With Us