Former Mason City restaurant manager pleads not guilty to stealing money from the business
MASON CITY — The former general manager of a Mason City restaurant accused of stealing money from the business has pleaded not guilty.
37-year-old Ryan Alitz was arrested on March 16th and charged with first-degree theft. A criminal complaint says Alitz is accused of stealing more than $15,000 while working at Papa Murphy’s Pizza between July and December of last year. The complaint says Alitz failed to make multiple bank deposits into the business’ account.
Alitz filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. His trial is scheduled to start on June 14th. If convicted of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, he’d face up to 10 years in prison.