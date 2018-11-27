Former Mason City Police Department employee pleads not guilty to illegally obtaining prescription drugs

MASON CITY — A former administrative assistant with the Mason City Police Department charged with illegally possessing prescription drugs has pleaded not guilty.

43-year-old Melinda Severs is accused of taking prescription medication that was dropped off at the Police Department, which is a disposal location for unused and unwanted medications, and putting it in her backpack. A search warrant was executed on Severs’ office where tablets of hydrocodone from the controlled delivery were allegedly located inside a pill bottle with the defendant’s name on it inside the backpack.

Severs was charged with two serious misdemeanors for prescription drug possession. Severs was scheduled to have her arraignment hearing today in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but online court records indicate that she filed a written plea of not guilty this morning.

No trial date has been set.