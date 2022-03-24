Former Mason City mayor, councilman Roger Bang dies
MASON CITY — One of the longest-serving elected officials in Mason City history has died. Former mayor and city councilman Roger Bang was first elected to the City Council in 1987 and served for four terms as an at-large member prior to taking two years off from being involved in city government. Bang made a comeback in 2005, deciding to run for the mayor’s position, which he won unopposed. He then made the decision not to run for re-election in 2009.
During his final appearance on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO back in December 2009, Bang talked about volunteering his leadership in city government over a span of over two decades. “I can tell you, I wanted to do it just merely to help people out, and if by doing that you can help the community, that’s good. I’ve tried to do it in a way that treats everybody that I come in contact with with respect, residents and elected officials and staff. It’s been a real privilege.”
Bang said he was really thankful for the chance to live, work and serve in Mason City and north-central Iowa. “I sincerely mean it, and I think sometimes we don’t recognize that. I said the other day to someone else, I said ‘what I’m really thankful for is the commitment of the people of Mason City to their community’. It manifests itself I think in a lot of things. I mentioned volunteerism. People help their clubs, their schools, their churches, I mean you name it, we have many many volunteers.”
Bang says one of the most important issues during his tenure in city government was the $15 million bond issue vote to essentially loan Curries money to construct a new facility and remain in Mason City. The measure passed with 90% voter approval. “I recollect when our residents went out on a limb, and it was justified, and voted to build a manufacturing plant in the ‘90s for Curries. Our residents took on $15 million of debt, took on the risk to do it. They thought it was in the public interest. It paid off. Curries paid off. They own their plant now.”
Bang, who was a political science and economics major at Luther College, says his interest in being involved in city government stemmed from his grandfather being the mayor of Joice and his father being a businessman in Kensett and a Worth County supervisor. “Business and volunteering and politics just comes naturally. You just try to help out, and if you think you have the demeanor to do elective stuff locally, you ought to do it. I encourage others to do it, it’s very rewarding.”
Bang died on Tuesday at the age of 72. You can listen back to that final “Ask the Mayor” program of Bang’s via the audio player below.