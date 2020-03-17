Former Mason City man arrested in Seattle, faces sex crime charges in Minnesota
REDWOOD COUNTY, MINNESOTA — A former Mason City man living in Minnesota has been arrested in Seattle Washington after being charged with four counts of criminal sexual misconduct in Redwood County Minnesota.
A warrant was issued earlier this month for 38-year-old Austin Svejda. According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported to police on March 1st that she had been sexually assaulted by Svejda, who she identified as her boss. The woman said he invited her to his house, where she had about four glasses of wine and they smoked what she says Svedja called a “CBD joint”. She also was given a gummy, which she assumed contained THC or CBD.
The woman says she remembered her vision blurring but didn’t recall anything else until she woke up in the living room the next morning. The woman later in the day felt ill and later went to the hospital, where she tested positive for amphetamines.
Police on March 2nd say they searched Svedja’s house where they found wine, marijuana and methamphetamines, along with other evidence related to sexual activity.
Svejda was arrested last Tuesday by United States Marshals at a Seattle airport as he was exiting a flight and was awaiting to be transported back to Minnesota to face formal charges.