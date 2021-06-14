      Weather Alert

Former Iowa officials sues Reynolds over ouster in 2019

Jun 14, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The former head of the Iowa Department of Human Services is suing Gov. Kim Reynolds over his ouster in 2019. 

Jerry Foxhoven alleges in his lawsuit that Reynolds fired him because he questioned if it was legal to pay one of her aides with Medicaid funds. When Reynolds fired Foxhoven, she initially said only that she wanted the department to go in a new direction. 

Foxhoven contends in the lawsuit filed last week that he was fired after he raised questions about why a Reynolds’ aide was being partially paid with Medicaid funds.

The governor’s spokesman, Pat Garrett, declined to comment on the lawsuit Friday.

