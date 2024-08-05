In his announcement, former Republican Virginia Representative Denver Riggleman not only endorsed Kamala Harris for president, but also took aim at Donald Trump.

In a statement released by the Harris campaign, Riggleman expressed his heartbreak and horror at the near loss of democracy on January 6, solely due to Donald Trump. Riggleman had witnessed firsthand Trump’s unyielding desire for power, vengeance, and retaliation, and he refuses to remain silent as Trump continues to attempt to dismantle our nation.

As part of the Harris campaign’s “campaign within a campaign” called Republicans for Harris rollout, Riggleman’s endorsement of the expected Democratic nominee was made public.

“I’m here. Yes, that’s me,” Riggleman replied upon discovering his name on the list. “I have reviewed the data from J6. Trump and his supporters are a threat to our safety. The same individuals who were behind J6 are also promoting Project 2025. Another term for Trump would not only put American citizens in danger but also lead to worldwide turmoil. We need to prioritize sanity and dismiss the criminals.”

From 2019 to 2021, Riggleman served as the representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, which primarily comprised rural areas in the center of the state. Despite receiving endorsements from Trump on two separate occasions, Riggleman was unseated in 2021 by Rep. Bob Good (R-VA). In a recent primary race for his own reelection bid, Good lost to state Sen. John McGuire after a recount.

Having served as an Air Force intelligence officer and owning a distillery in the past, Riggleman has an impressive background. He later became a staff member on the House Jan. 6 committee after leaving Congress.

Former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham, former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman are among the Republicans who support Harris.

