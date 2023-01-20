Former Hampton-Dumont-CAL coach charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee

HAMPTON — A Hampton man has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

A criminal complaint filed in Franklin County District Court earlier this week says Hampton police were alerted on December 21st of an allegation of a possible sexual relationship between an employee and a female juvenile student. The complaint says 26-year-old Ismael Rodriguez Torres was a coach of a sports team the female victim was participating in.

The investigation into the alleged offense found that the defendant had a relationship with the student that turned sexual in the early part of December. Police say that Torres told them he did have sex on several occasions while parked at a local parking lot and while at his home. The victim also told authorities that Torres provided marijuana on one occasion while in his car in November.

Torres was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor. He has been released from jail on his own recognizance. His preliminary hearing is set for February 8th.

Torres submitted his resignation which was accepted by the Hampton-Dumont School Board during a special meeting on January 9th.