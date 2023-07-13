Former Franklin County Attorney sentenced in multiple child sexual abuse cases

ANKENY — The former Franklin County Attorney who was accused of sexually abusing several children over a period of several years has been sentenced.

A report was filed in October 2021 with Ankeny police regarding historical sexual abuse that had been occurring between 74-year-old Daniel Wiechmann and several juvenile step-grandchildren over the course of several years.

Due to the fact that abuse was alleged to have taken place in multiple counties, and that Wiechmann had served as an attorney in the Franklin County area, the DCI was asked to assist, and due to a conflict of interest, the Franklin County Attorney’s Office requested that the Polk County Attorney’s Office serve as a special prosecutor for the investigation. Wiechmann was arrested last October at his home in Hampton.

Wiechmann was sentenced this week in Polk County District Court on charges of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child. He was sentenced up to two years in prison on each charge, with both sentences being suspended.

In Dallas County District Court, Wiechmann was sentenced up to a year in jail on a charge of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, with all but 14 days being suspended.

He was also placed on two years probation as part of each of the sentencings.