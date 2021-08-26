Former Forest City schools employee charged with transporting students while drunk sentenced to jail time, probation
MASON CITY — A former Forest City School District employee charged with operating while intoxicated and child endangerment while transporting students has been sentenced to two weeks in jail and probation.
44-year-old Rebecca Spencer was stopped by law enforcement on Cerro Gordo County Road B-14 just east of Apple Avenue at about 8:30 on the morning of March 12th. Spencer at the time was transporting children in a school van when she was stopped for speeding.
A criminal complaint states that a preliminary breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content of .292, with another breath sample resulting in a reading of .244. Both are more than three times over the legal limit for OWI of .08 in Iowa for common drivers, but under state law, drivers of commercial vehicles including school transport vehicles are legally drunk behind the wheel when their BAC is at or above .04.
Spencer pleaded guilty to OWI second offense and child endangerment and was sentenced on Wednesday to 14 days in jail, an $1875 fine and two years of supervised release.