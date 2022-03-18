Former Clear Lake man arrested in Chicago area on sexual abuse charges
CLEAR LAKE — A former Clear Lake man has been arrested in the Chicago area after being wanted on child sex crimes.
65-year-old Saleem Abujobarah was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday night after being arrested in Cook County Illinois for four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child.
According to criminal complaints filed in August 2018, Abujobarah committed numerous sexual crimes against a child under the age of 14 during the 2018 calendar year while he was living in Clear Lake.
If convicted of all five charges, Abujobarah would face up to 34 years in prison.