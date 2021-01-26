Former Clear Lake convenience store cashier accused of stealing money from register set to plead guilty
CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a former Clear Lake convenience store cashier charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the cash register.
49-year-old Hollie Tatro is accused of taking about $2885 from the register at the Casey’s General Store at 6 Plaza Drive in Clear Lake while she was employed between September 1st and September 14th. Tatro was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Tatro originally pleaded not guilty to the charge and was scheduled to be tried on February 9th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been set for February 16th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.