Former Charles City law firm employee accused of embezzling pleads guilty

August 21, 2023 4:40AM CDT
CHARLES CITY — A guilty plea has been entered by a woman who was accused of embezzling from a Floyd County law firm for a decade.

60-year-old Theresa Farmer of Orchard  was accused of stealing more than $21,000 from a Charles City law firm where she was an employee between 2012 and 2022. Farmer allegedly told law enforcement that she took the money for her own personal use.

Farmer recently entered a guilty plea to unauthorized use of a credit card, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on September 29th.

