KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Former Career US Diplomat Charged With Secretly Spying For Cuban Intelligence For Decades

December 4, 2023 11:57AM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

MIAMI (AP) — The Justice Department says a former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with serving as a covert agent for Cuba’s intelligence services since at least 1981.

Newly unsealed court papers allege that Manuel Rocha engaged in “clandestine activity” on Cuba’s behalf for decades, including by meeting with Cuban intelligence operatives.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Miami, includes charges of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government and other crimes.

He is due in court later Monday.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City City Council denies liquor license for Northside Liquor
2

Mason City man arrested for gun incident
3

Mason City man accused of stabbing roommate
4

Governor says Iowa schools' test scores not where they need to be
5

Mason City council to discuss liquor license denial for Northside Liquors