Former Belmond man admits to posessing stolen mail
By Jesse Stewart
|
May 15, 2019 @ 8:47 AM

A former Belmond resident will serve three years on federal probation for possessing stolen mail from his wife’s postal route.

Fifty-year-old Timothy VanZweden of Clarion pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen mail. In the plea agreement, he admitted that while living with his wife in Belmond in 2017 he had thrown out a large trash bag that contained mail. Officers used a search warrant and found five letters taken from the wife’s mail route in the garbage, and a counterfeit key used to unlock mail holders. VanZweden also admitted to burglarizing two homes on his wife’s mail route.

He said the homeowners were “beautiful people” for whom everything in life came easily — and one of the women was snotty to him and looked down on him.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

State expert advises boater to file a ‘float plan’ before venturing out on the water State prepares rules for launching industrial hemp as a crop in 2020 Lawsuit seeks to block Judicial Nominating changes Deadline to apply for Heritage or Century Farm designation is June 1st Head of Iowa commodities group frustrated by escalating trade war Grassley ‘disappointed’ at escalation of US/China trade war