Formal murder charge filed against Chicago man in downtown Mason City shooting
MASON CITY — A charge of first-degree murder was formally filed against a Chicago man on Thursday after a shooting in downtown Mason City early Sunday morning that later led to an officer-involved shooting.
A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court accuses 25-year-old Jelani Faulk of willfully, deliberately and with premeditation repeatedly discharged a firearm at another person at about 1:13 AM Sunday near the Happy Donkey Bar at the intersection of State and Federal. 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester where he died on Monday.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Mason City police officer Noah Friese encountered Faulk and 24-year-old Kristopher Keys of Dubuque shortly after the shooting. Friese ordered the two men to the ground with Keys compiling, but Faulk allegedly pointed a handgun toward Friese, with Friese shooting at and striking Faulk. The DCI continues their investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Faulk is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on the first-degree murder charge as well as a charge of interference with official acts. His total bond is $1,050,000 cash only.