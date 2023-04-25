Forest City woman pleads not guilty to stealing store deposits

FOREST CITY — A Forest City woman charged with ongoing criminal conduct after being accused of pocketing several deposits from a store that didn’t make it to the bank has pleaded not guilty.

27-year-old Amanda Largent was accused of stealing from the Forest City Dollar General Store after several deposits were found to be missing or not making it to the bank. A criminal complaint says the bank had no record of any deposits, and after watching video footage, it was determined that Largent allegedly left the store and never made it to the bank with the deposits and was outside of the store for a few minutes before going back inside.

Largent has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as first-degree fraudulent practice and first-degree theft, both Class C felonies punishable by up to ten years.

She filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday in Winnebago County District Court. Her trial is scheduled to start on June 7th.