Forest City woman faces up to 45 years in prison for pocketing store deposits instead of taking them to the bank

FOREST CITY — A Forest City woman has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct after being accused of pocketing several deposits from a store that didn’t make it to the bank.

A criminal complaint filed in Winnebago County District Court says that on March 27th, a Forest City police officer was dispatched to the Dollar General store to speak to their regional asset protection manager about an employee they believed to be stealing from them after several deposits were found to be missing or not making it to the bank. The manager said each missing deposit all had one common denominator which was the employee that was in charge of bringing the deposits to the bank.

The manager said he spoke with the bank and they advised they had no record of any deposits. The complaint says after watching footage from the bank’s cameras, it was determined that the employee left the store and never made it to the bank and was found outside the store for a few minutes before going back inside.

27-year-old Amanda Largent has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as first-degree fraudulent practice and first-degree theft, both Class C felonies punishable by up to ten years.

Largent is due in court for her preliminary hearing on Friday.