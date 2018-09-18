Forest City woman dies in two-vehicle accident
By KGLO News
|
Sep 18, 2018 @ 6:42 AM

LELAND — A Forest City woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Winnebago County on Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says 88-year-old Shirley Schutter died at the scene of the of the accident, which happened at the intersection of US Highway 69 and 5th Avenue in Leland just before 2 o’clock.

The Patrol says Schutter pulled out from a stop sign at 5th Avenue and was broadsided by a pickup truck driven by 27-year-old Ethan Schutter of Lake Mills, who was traveling southbound on US 69. Ethan Schutter was not injured.

