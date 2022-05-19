Forest City woman accused of using her child to buy drugs from another person
FOREST CITY — The trial date has been set for a Forest City woman accused of using her child to buy marijuana.
A criminal complaint says a search warrant was granted back in March for a phone seized from another person, and on investigation, it was found that 35-year-old Vanessa Stevens was using her juvenile child to purchase marijuana from the phone’s owner on December 24th of last year.
Stevens has been charged with: use of a person under the age of 18 in the drug trade, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison; as well as conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years.
Stevens filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Monday in Winnebago County District Court. Her trial has been set for July 13th.