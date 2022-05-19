      Weather Alert

Forest City woman accused of using her child to buy drugs from another person

May 19, 2022 @ 10:48am

FOREST CITY — The trial date has been set for a Forest City woman accused of using her child to buy marijuana.

A criminal complaint says a search warrant was granted back in March for a phone seized from another person, and on investigation, it was found that 35-year-old Vanessa Stevens was using her juvenile child to purchase marijuana from the phone’s owner on December 24th of last year.

Stevens has been charged with: use of a person under the age of 18 in the drug trade, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison; as well as conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years.

Stevens filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Monday in Winnebago County District Court. Her trial has been set for July 13th.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man sentenced to ten years for arson, assaulting girlfriend
Police say man found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in downtown Mason City over weekend dead
Kensett man pleads guilty to Ventura home robbery, faces probation revocation
Clear Lake council to consider feasibility study on placing hotel in Surf District
New River City Sculptures on Parade display installed
Connect With Us