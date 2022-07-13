Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother pleads not guilty
FOREST CITY — A Forest City woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing almost $4000 from her grandmother.
35-year-old Ashley Hesley is accused of using a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without her permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8th of last year and March 16th of this year, with the total of the purchases being $3935.
Hesley was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, as well as fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class D felony. She filed a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court. Her trial is scheduled to start on September 21st.
If convicted of both charges, Hesley would face up to 30 years in prison.