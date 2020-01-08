Forest City man pleads not guilty to threatening people with rifle
FOREST CITY — A Forest City man accused of threatening people with a rifle last month has pleaded not guilty.
Court documents say three men from Fertile went to the home of 41-year-old Joshua Winders late on the afternoon of December 5th, with two of the men being allowed inside the home with the third waiting in a vehicle. Winders allegedly grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at the men inside his home, then followed them outside and fired multiple shots into the ground while yelling at the men to get off of his property, located in the 2000 block of River Road. Winders allegedly threatened to “spray” their vehicle if they did not leave. The men drove away from Winders’ residence, calling 9-1-1, saying they feared for their safety.
Winders was later arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Winders filed a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Hancock County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on February 19th. If convicted of all the charges, Winders could face up to 21 years in prison.