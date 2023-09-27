Forest City man pleads not guilty to meth dealing charge

FOREST CITY — A Forest City man accused of dealing methamphetamine has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint accuses 45-year-old Brian Urbatsch of being identified as a methamphetamine distributor in north-central Iowa, conspiring with at least one other individual. Authorities say as a result of that investigation, a large quantity of meth was seized by law enforcement.

As the investigation continued, Urbatsch allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he distributed meth and acquired at least one ounce of meth per month between May 2020 and May 2021, with the total quantity of meth acquired in that timeframe being at least 13 ounces or 368 grams.

Urbatsch has been charged with a Class B felony-level controlled substance violation, which if convicted carries a prison term of up to 25 years.

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, but court records show that he filed a written plea of not guilty last week in Winnebago County District Court. His trial is scheduled for December 6th.