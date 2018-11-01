Forest City man pleads not guilty in Mason City arson case

MASON CITY — A Forest City man has pleaded not guilty to an arson charge after an incident at a Mason City convenience store.

20-year-old Cedric Harris Junior is accused of threatening to kill a man and dumping gasoline on firewood that was for sale outside of the YesWay store at 1224 North Federal Avenue in the early morning hours of September 22nd.

Harris this week entered written pleas of not guilty to charges of first-degree arson, first-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Judge Karen Salic has scheduled his trial for December 11th.

First-degree arson is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.