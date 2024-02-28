KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Forest City man pleads guilty to meth dealing charge

February 28, 2024 11:41AM CST
FOREST CITY — A Forest City man accused of dealing methamphetamine has pleaded guilty.

A criminal complaint accused 45-year-old Brian Urbatsch of being identified as a methamphetamine distributor in north-central Iowa, conspiring with at least one other individual. Authorities say as a result of that investigation, a large quantity of meth was seized by law enforcement. As the investigation continued, Urbatsch allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he distributed meth and acquired at least one ounce of meth per month between May 2020 and May 2021, with the total quantity of meth acquired in that timeframe being at least 13 ounces or 368 grams.

Urbatsch was charged with a Class B felony-level controlled substance violation. As part of a plea agreement, Urbatsch pleaded guilty this week to one count of conspiracy with the intent to deliver meth, a Class C felony.

Prosecutors will recommend an indeterminate sentence not to exceed ten years in prison, fully suspended, as well as three to five years of probation. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 23rd. 

