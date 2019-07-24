Forest City man gets suspended prison sentence on arson charge

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended sentence for a Forest City man accused of arson at a Mason City gas station.

21-year-old Cedric Harris Junior was accused of threatening to kill a man and dumping gasoline on firewood that was for sale outside of the YesWay store at 1224 North Federal Avenue in the early morning hours of September 22nd of last year. Harris was originally charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Harris as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree arson, a Class C felony.

Judge Christopher Foy during sentencing on Monday issued a deferred judgment, giving Harris a suspended ten year prison sentence on the arson charge, placing him on five years probation. He was also assessed a $1000 civil penalty, which was also suspended.