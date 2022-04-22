Forest City man gets a month in jail after trying to set a woman on fire, stealing catalytic converters
FOREST CITY — It’s 30 days in jail and probation for a Forest City man accused of trying to set a woman on fire.
43-year-old Travis Fox was accused of getting into an argument with a woman back in September and throwing a burning sweatshirt at her. The female was able to get the sweatshirt off of her and only burned the hood of the clothing she was wearing, but Fox then grabbed the burning sweatshirt and put it on the hood of the female’s vehicle. Fox then allegedly threatened to burn her house.
In December, Fox was caught near a farm with two catalytic converters in his hands as well as a battery-powered saw.
Fox eventually pleaded guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives, assault, and third-degree burglary.
Judge Karen Salic recently sentenced Fox to a year in jail with the sentence suspended on the reckless use of fire charge, 30 days in jail on the assault charge, and a two-year suspended prison sentence on the third-degree burglary charge. He must also serve two years probation.